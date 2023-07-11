A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'M*A*S*H' star's boots and dog tags up for auction

They 'made an impression on me every day that we shot the show'

Published July 10, 2023 at 9:34pm
Published July 10, 2023 at 9:34pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Forty years after "M*A*S*H" ended, Alan Alda kept some priceless memorabilia.

The combat boots and dog tags that Alda wore while portraying the surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved show has gone up for auction to support a charity he is passionate about.

The money raised from the auction will go to the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University in New York, a center dedicated to helping scientists and doctors communicate better by applying improvisational exercises and communication strategies.

