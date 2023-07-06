Mass riots in France prove failed integration of immigrants: Hungary's foreign minister

(REBEL NEWS) – Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó asserts that the extensive riots currently consuming France are a glaring indication of Western countries' inability to effectively assimilate immigrants, a consequence of years of expansive immigration.

Addressing the Hungarian parliament on Tuesday, Szijjártó asserted that the volatile incidents across France in the wake of a 17-year-old Algerian descendant's death last week reveal the impracticability of mass-scale social integration.

“It is impossible to integrate large numbers of illegal immigrants from other cultures,” Szijjártó voiced to his parliamentary peers.

