Mass riots in France prove failed integration of immigrants: Hungary's foreign minister

'I think that fantasy quickly turned to disillusionment'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:45pm
Muslim migrants head out of Slovenia toward Europe. More than 1.3 million made their way to the wealthy welfare state of Germany, welcomed by the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(REBEL NEWS) – Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó asserts that the extensive riots currently consuming France are a glaring indication of Western countries' inability to effectively assimilate immigrants, a consequence of years of expansive immigration.

Addressing the Hungarian parliament on Tuesday, Szijjártó asserted that the volatile incidents across France in the wake of a 17-year-old Algerian descendant's death last week reveal the impracticability of mass-scale social integration.

“It is impossible to integrate large numbers of illegal immigrants from other cultures,” Szijjártó voiced to his parliamentary peers.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







