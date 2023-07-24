'Massive economic implications': Tech titan launches new currency with global ID

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s cryptocurrency initiative featuring a global ID and hopes for Universal Basic Income (UBI) officially launched on Monday, according to the project’s website.

Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project, is placing “orbs” around the globe that scan an individual’s irises to discern whether they are a human, and issues them a “World ID,” which is a “global digital passport,” according to its website. In order to acquire a “World ID,” customers must book an appointment to conduct an in-person eye scan using Worldcoin’s “orb,” which is a silver ball designed to “verify humanness and uniqueness in a secure and privacy-preserving way.”

TRENDING: IABO: 'It's Always Been Obama'

During its beta period, Worldcoin reached 2 million users, and it is currently expanding its global orb deployment to 35 cities in 20 countries, Reuters reported. Additionally, people who register in some countries will get Worldcoin’s cryptocurrency token, WLD.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

OpenAI is the company that created the popular chatbot ChatGPT, which has a leftwing bias, the Daily Caller News Foundation found.

The WorldID has the potential to address the challenge of distinguishing humans from artificial intelligence (AI) “while preserving privacy,” Worldcoin asserted in its Monday introduction. Further, the project stated Worldcoin could “enable global democratic processes, and eventually show a potential path to AI-funded UBI.”

Is this system part of the mark of the beast spoken of in the Bible? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (107 Votes) 8% (9 Votes)

“People will be supercharged by AI, which will have massive economic implications,” Altman told Reuters, adding UBI is an example of that, and asserting that World IDs can help prevent defrauding the social benefits program. UBI is a recurring cash payment given to everyone regardless of economic background, according to Stanford’s Basic Income Lab.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Moreover, Altman told Reuters that UBI will not be implemented until “very far in the future” and he was uncertain of how the program would function, but stated Worldcoin is an important step on the path to its implementation.

Worldcoin did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!