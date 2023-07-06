Mayor of major city looks the house migrants in public schools over the summer

Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his administration are considering housing migrants in public schools over the summer, according to the New York Post.

Adam’s office and the NYC Office of Emergency Management are looking at 20 to 30 empty public school buildings to use as temporary shelter for migrants during the summer months, sources familiar with the situation told the Post. In May, the Adams administration faced backlash from parents and students after the city announced it was considering housing migrants in 20 NYC public school gyms following the expiration of Title 42.

“As Mayor Adams has said repeatedly, we have more than 51,800 asylum-seekers in our care and have reached capacity,” a mayoral spokesperson told the Post about the plan to use school buildings. “While this option is not ideal, none are, and we are in no position to take anything off the table.”

Parents, along with middle school students holding signs saying “we need recess,” protested the city’s May decision to house migrants in six public school gyms, though 20 were in consideration. Of the gyms chosen, none were connected to school buildings that control operations and hold students.

Outside PS 17 in Williamsburg, kids chant, “we support asylum seekers but not on school grounds.” pic.twitter.com/35iFNRuxIw — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 16, 2023

Since the end of Title 42, NYC has opened 179 emergency sites to house migrants, including 12 Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers located in hotels across the city, the Post reported.

“Here we go again! Why again with the schools?” Republican Brooklyn Councilman Ari Kagan told the Post. “Schools are not appropriate places to house migrants. I will be against it. The community will be against it.”

The Office of Emergency Management referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the Mayor’s office, and Adams’ office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

