Mexican authorities find 206 illegal aliens drugged in abandoned trailer

Migrants were from Guatemala and Honduras

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:11am
(Pexels)

(AMERICA FIRST REPORT) – Mexican authorities have thwarted the illegal transportation of over 500 migrants attempting to reach the United States, with one shocking incident involving 206 individuals found forcibly drugged inside an abandoned trailer.

On July 15, authorities discovered the 206 migrants abandoned inside the tractor-trailer in Puente Nacional, Veracruz, according to an official from the National Migration Institute (INM).

The migrants discovered in the airtight compartments of the trailer were from Guatemala and Honduras. The INM stated that these individuals had been “forced to ingest substances to endure their confinement” during the treacherous journey.

