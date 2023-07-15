How the migrant crisis is sparking an American civil war

(DAILY MAIL UK) – Few places along our 2,000-mile southern border with Mexico more perfectly illustrate America's utterly dysfunctional immigration policy than a remote, private pecan farm in Eagle Pass, Texas.

At this sprawling ranch - owned by Hugo and Magaly Urbina – on the banks of the Rio Grande, President Joe Biden's federal Border Patrol agents are locked in a bizarre daily struggle with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Under a simple white tent on the farm, U.S. Border Patrol agents are processing illegal migrants and then transporting them by bus to a nearby brick-and-mortar facility.

