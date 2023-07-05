Why millions of Americans now live in a 'news desert'

What's become of the news business is a catastrophe. That includes newspapers and online sources of news.

At WND, back in the heyday of online news, we expected to be a giant piece of the coming media revolution. Well, we lasted a long time. We're in our 26th year of publication. Most of my life has been consumed by this occupation. I won't say that we've made a lot of money. But we're surviving – barely.

What happened? Why is there so little actual news left? Why has the news business become a news desert for most Americans?

The answer is simple: "Fake news" replaced real news. It's a real tragedy.

We often think of "fake news" as that presented on television. Ever since Fox News canceled Tucker Carlson, it effectively joined the "dark side." It joined "fake news." Now, only a few start-ups, such as OAN and Real America's Voice survive outside the establishment bubble. Thank God for them. But the real story of "fake news" is that it's everywhere, in every form of media. Real news, you have to "divine." It's harder to find than hen's teeth.

What's left of real news? When WND arrived on the scene 26 years ago, it stood alone. Since then a few others have materialized – Daily Caller, Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, Daily Wire, Just the News, Revolver and a few others. How many people get their news from these or a handful of others?

America is starved for real news – on television or anywhere. America has become a "news desert."

What about newspapers? They have been going out of business since before the internet came along.

So, who has joined the "fake news" cabal in the last quarter century? Everybody! The Associated Press? It's "fake news." Virtually every news source that's served by the Associated Press is in the tank for that "fake news." If Donald Trump coined the term, ask him who isn't "fake news."

It's practically incomparable what happened to my industry. It's a disgrace. A few years ago, we were winning. And then what happened?

There was Drudge. I don't think he was in any way overrated. Matt Drudge was a real person. He doesn't work for the Drudge Report any more. I'm not even sure if he's still alive. But we needed the Drudge Report back in the day. That was the glue that held us together.

But something truly evil happened when Joe Biden was SELECTED. I don't mean elected. I know the difference. He was CHOSEN, not by the majority of Americans in 2020, but by a distinct minority. That's the day that America stopped being America, stopped being a shining city on a hill. Think of how the "fake news" insisted that everyone accepted Biden the pretender – or suffer the consequences.

To be valid, you had to drink the Kool-Aid. You had to accept that elections are never corrupt. Remember?

That's how Google took over. They became the arbiter of online news. Instantly, they became the enforcer on elections. We at WND got the following notice – unlike anyone had seen before:

"We do not allow content that: makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process."

Read each word in context.

Google dropped a huge nuclear bomb on WND by permanently demonetizing us. What possessed them to do it after so many years?

When Google demonetized WND, the world's second-wealthiest company finally told us what they believed in. They believed in (s)elections – like Joe Biden did. For that they throttled our traffic, advertising revenue and search accessibility. In other words, Google tried to drive us completely out of business.

In addition, Google scolded: "We do not allow content that: incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization." They put it in WRITING!

And last but not least, there was one more thing Google was not allowing: "We do not allow content that: promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

When did the tough and crazy times in America begin? They followed Joe Biden's immaculate election – lest anyone dare not "trust in an electoral or democratic process."

