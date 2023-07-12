Mosaics of biblical Samson uncovered in Galilee archaeological dig

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A Roman-era mosaic depicting the biblical prophet Samson has been uncovered by archaeologists at the 1,600-year-old synagogue at Huqoq, an ancient Jewish village in the Lower Galilee.

The discovery was made as part of an international archaeological effort led by Prof. Jodi Magness from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The excavation project has shone a light on the Land of Israel in the late Roman era of around 400 CE, revealing much about the socio-cultural dynamics of the period.

