'Motherf***ers': Hunter Biden told Devon Archer they'd get 'last laugh' after conviction tossed

(FOX NEWS) -- Hunter Biden told his longtime friend and business partner, Devon Archer, that they would get the "last laugh" after Archer said a judge threw out his conviction, according to 2018 text messages reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Archer, who is set to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday and is reportedly preparing to tell lawmakers about President Biden's interactions with dozens of Hunter's business associates while he was vice president, informed Hunter Biden in a November 2018 text message that the "judge threw out my conviction today."

"Thank f***ing god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its (sic) been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward," Hunter replied.

