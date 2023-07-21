Movement surges to ditch American Library Association

A movement for state groups to "ditch" the American Library Association over its leadership by a "Marxist" is surging, according to a report at The Federalist.

Already, the Montana State Library Commission has left the organization, and now other states are joining the movement.

Libraries across the nation have been under fire in recent years for their promotion of LGBT ideologies. Officials in those institutions have insisted on using public money to buy and display sexually explicit – and often offensive – material to the public.

They've repeatedly condemned parents worried about having their children exposed to X-rated material as censors and bigots. They've even been accused of interfering with legitimate promotions of children's books on their premises.

TRENDING: Megyn Kelly reveals state of her relationship with Trump years after famous 'blood' comment

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Now the ALA itself "has come under fire from conservative lawmakers after the association’s election of a far-left activist to lead the organization," The Federalist reported.

It is Emily Drabinski, the new president of the ALA, who had celebrated her election as a "Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world."

Montana officials decided that was enough, and left.

The report explains now "three more chapters of conservative state Freedom Caucuses, including Arizona, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania, endorsed the Montana State Library Commission’s move this month to sever ties with the ALA and encouraged their own libraries to do the same."

The report also noted a lawmaker in Texas called on his state’s Library and Archives Commission to follow suit.

Further, a dozen lawmakers in the Idaho legislature called on the state’s library commission to part ways with the ALA.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We have significant concerns about the election of Emily Drabinski, a self-described 'Marxist-lesbian,' as the next president of the ALA," they wrote, according to the report.

"Her election raises issues about libraries’ involvement in exposing children to explicit materials and injecting hard-left politics and sexuality into publicly funded libraries."

The Federalist noted that just weeks ago, The Daily Signal documented librarians' concerns about 13 books the ALA recommends for teens under "freedom to read."

But the books all contain "sexually explicit material, some of which is pornographic," the report said.

Lawmakers in Wyoming, Georgia and Mississippi also are joining the movement.

"We join other state Freedom Caucuses and call on the [South Carolina] Library Association to leave the NLA," wrote the South Carolina Freedom Caucus on Twitter. "It’s time to stop using taxpayer money to fund Marxist organizations corrupting our kids."

"Texas should fight Marxist ideology, not subsidize it" Texas Rep. Brian Harrison said, The Federalist documented.



IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!