Nancy Mace's naughty prayer breakfast speech has commenters all worked up

(FOX NEWS) – Conservatives had mixed reactions to South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace's risqué anecdote at a prayer breakfast in Washington, D.C., as some said it was the wrong joke for the audience, while others said scolding her for the gag was a "bad look."
Mace said Wednesday that her fiancé tried to keep her in bed that morning, but she insisted she needed to get to the breakfast on time.
Advertisement - story continues below
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
"When I woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45, Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed. And I was like, 'No, baby, we don't got time for that this morning,'" Mace remarked.
TRENDING: Barack and Michelle Obama issue statement after their chef is found dead near their home