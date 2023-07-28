Nancy Mace's naughty prayer breakfast speech has commenters all worked up

(FOX NEWS) – Conservatives had mixed reactions to South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace's risqué anecdote at a prayer breakfast in Washington, D.C., as some said it was the wrong joke for the audience, while others said scolding her for the gag was a "bad look."

Mace said Wednesday that her fiancé tried to keep her in bed that morning, but she insisted she needed to get to the breakfast on time.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"When I woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45, Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed. And I was like, 'No, baby, we don't got time for that this morning,'" Mace remarked.

TRENDING: Barack and Michelle Obama issue statement after their chef is found dead near their home

Read the full story ›