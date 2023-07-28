A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nancy Mace's naughty prayer breakfast speech has commenters all worked up

'I go to church because I’m a sinner not because I’m a saint!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:56pm
(FOX NEWS) – Conservatives had mixed reactions to South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace's risqué anecdote at a prayer breakfast in Washington, D.C., as some said it was the wrong joke for the audience, while others said scolding her for the gag was a "bad look."

Mace said Wednesday that her fiancé tried to keep her in bed that morning, but she insisted she needed to get to the breakfast on time.

"When I woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45, Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed. And I was like, 'No, baby, we don't got time for that this morning,'" Mace remarked.

Read the full story ›

