A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsHYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Networks spend 527 minutes on Trump indictment, nothing on Biden Burisma bribery

Zero seconds of coverage on president's family scandals

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 29, 2023 at 5:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEWS BUSTERS) – Back on June 8, two massive political stories broke, but ONLY one of them got covered by the broadcast networks.

On June 8, former President Donald Trump was indicted by the Special Counsel in the classified documents case. That very same day, it was reported that President Joe Biden had allegedly received $5 million dollars from an executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, the same company in which his son Hunter was involved.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Over 39 days (June 8-morning of July 18) the Big Three (ABC, CBS, NBC) broadcast networks crammed their evening, morning and Sunday roundtable shows with a total of 527 minutes of coverage dedicated to the Trump indictment. But how much did the Biden/Burisma alleged bribery scheme receive? Zero seconds.

TRENDING: Our bad 'leaders' really are children of the devil

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blue-city residents steer clear of homeless encampments after threats, assaults
Networks spend 527 minutes on Trump indictment, nothing on Biden Burisma bribery
Biden speaks out on Hunter's 4-year-old daughter
RFK Jr. says Homeland Security denied request for Secret Service protection
WATCH: Donald Trump 'Make America Great Again' rally in Erie, Pennsylvania
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×