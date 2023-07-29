Networks spend 527 minutes on Trump indictment, nothing on Biden Burisma bribery

(NEWS BUSTERS) – Back on June 8, two massive political stories broke, but ONLY one of them got covered by the broadcast networks.

On June 8, former President Donald Trump was indicted by the Special Counsel in the classified documents case. That very same day, it was reported that President Joe Biden had allegedly received $5 million dollars from an executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, the same company in which his son Hunter was involved.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Over 39 days (June 8-morning of July 18) the Big Three (ABC, CBS, NBC) broadcast networks crammed their evening, morning and Sunday roundtable shows with a total of 527 minutes of coverage dedicated to the Trump indictment. But how much did the Biden/Burisma alleged bribery scheme receive? Zero seconds.

TRENDING: Our bad 'leaders' really are children of the devil

Read the full story ›