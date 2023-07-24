New app lets you see just how far products lean to the political left are as you shop

Veebs, a groundbreaking new app, is shaking up the consumer landscape, offering Americans a powerful tool to make informed choices based on companies' political values.

As the saying "Go woke, go broke" gains traction, Veebs aims to empower conservative consumers by allowing them to easily avoid companies with liberal ideologies that do not align with their values.

According to a Sunday report from the UK Daily Mail, this innovative app allows users to scan product barcodes while shopping in supermarkets, providing instant access to the company's "V score" -- a ranking that indicates the level of liberalism or conservatism associated with the brand.

The lower the score, the more liberal the company is considered to be, enabling conservative shoppers to make more informed choices about which companies they would like to support.

The app's algorithm calculates the "V score" based on publicly available information about the company, including financial reports, press releases, interviews and social media activity.

It evaluates the company's stance on contentious social issues and assigns them a score on a scale from 1 to 100. Notably, Ben and Jerry's ice cream received a low score of 20, likely due to the company's outspoken advocacy for left-wing causes, including controversial statements opposing Israel and in favor of returning Native American land.

Veebs' launch comes at a critical juncture when debates over "woke culture" are infiltrating marketing and advertising.

Brands like Bud Light have faced significant backlash for pandering to progressive ideologies, collaborating with transgender influencers and pushing woke narratives.

This growing emphasis on political values as a consumer criterion has sparked the creation of Veebs, providing a user-friendly platform for conservative shoppers seeking to avoid companies that promote divisive liberal agendas.

Despite its promising concept, Veebs faces some challenges. The app currently offers a relatively limited range of products for scanning, and most items tend to receive mid-range scores.

However, the company plans to expand its database, aiming to include up to 500,000 items by the end of the year.

Veebs offers customizable preferences, such as "America First" or "Social Justice," allowing conservative users to color code scores to match their specific ideological leanings.

The app's primary objective is to empower conservative consumers to buy with their conscience, providing accessible information on where companies stand on social issues.

According to Chris Rhodes, CEO of Veebs, the idea for the app was born two years ago, recognizing the need for easily accessible data on companies' political values amid the growing prominence of culture war issues.

In a deeply divided political landscape, Veebs aims to remain an independent and trusted partner for conservative consumers, offering a valuable tool to navigate the complexities of the marketplace.

As the nation grapples with the influence of liberal ideologies on consumer choices, Veebs provides an innovative solution to help conservatives make more conscious decisions while shopping.

With its commitment to providing reliable and up-to-date information, Veebs hopes to become a go-to resource for conservatives seeking to align their purchases with their conservative values.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.