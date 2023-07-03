172 mph: Photos show Hunter speeding, smoking crack on way to meet prostitutes

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

Hunter Biden took a photo driving at excessive speeds and while smoking crack behind the wheel during two separate trips in 2018, the Daily Mail reported.

Biden photographed the dashboard of his Porsche clocking his speed at 172mph during a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, according to photos released by the Daily Mail. He also reportedly took a picture of himself smoking crack while driving through a residential area in Arlington, Virginia, on his way to the airport that same year.

Biden was reportedly on his way to meet multiple prostitutes in Las Vegas, and texts recovered from his laptop reveal that at least one of the prostitutes was uncomfortable as he invited “too many girls there,” according to Daily Mail.

“Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there… do one at a time,” the text reportedly read.

Biden unknowingly admitted that the trip took place when he was caught on camera in 2019 telling a prostitute how his laptop was stolen, the Daily Mail reported.

Hunter Biden picked up his phone to snap a picture while driving at an incredible 172mph on a highway https://t.co/GFYYeAngit pic.twitter.com/pGzjOwvC1V — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 2, 2023

“Anyway my computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on… it was fucking crazy shit. And somebody stole it during that period of time,” he said in the video released by Daily Mail.

Biden previously admitted to being high while driving in his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things,” and wrote that one time he “nodded off behind the wheel” and crashed his car outside of Palm Springs, California in 2016, according to Daily Mail.

“Waking up an instant later, I found myself in midair, the car having jumped a soft curb on the passing lane and soaring at eighty miles an hour into a cloudless blue sky, heading into the gulch that divided I-10,” he reportedly wrote in the memoir.

On June 20th, Biden struck a plea deal with prosecutors for two counts of misdemeanor tax fraud and a felony gun charge.

Testimony from IRS whistleblowers in June revealed that Joe Biden was in the room with his son during a shakedown of a Chinese official in 2017.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the text read.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

