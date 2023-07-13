New 'porn-in-schools toolkit' offers help for parents

(CALIFORNIA GLOBE) – In 2019, the California State Board of Education approved highly controversial changes to the state’s health and sex education framework including teaching children about bondage, anal sex, pederasty, sex trafficking, sexual orientation and transgender and non-conforming students, the Globe reported.

Notably, California has the nation’s lowest literacy rate, and the California State Board of Education is focused on teaching inappropriate sex to young children.

Across the country, parents have protested the exposure of their children to obscene, pornographic books grooming their children, in school libraries and classrooms. At issue is exposing children to sexually explicit materials without parental knowledge or consent or ability to opt out.

