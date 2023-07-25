A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New requirements coming in 2024 for Americans traveling to Europe

Visitors who now travel visa-free will need to get approval prior to departure

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:44am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by cytis from Pixabay)

(Image by cytis from Pixabay)

(ABC NEWS) -- Anyone looking to travel to Europe in 2024 should be aware of a new requirement that will go into effect for U.S. passport holders.

If you previously traveled to Europe without a visa, you will now need to apply for authorization through the European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, before visiting.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Here's what you need to know.

TRENDING: 'INSANE': Republicans act against dangerous Obama policy

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mitt Romney employs devious strategy to prevent another Trump win
New requirements coming in 2024 for Americans traveling to Europe
Companies abandoning massive offshore wind projects as prices skyrocket
Top young singer collapses suddenly, 'severe blood clots' found inside
More than 30 American news sites publish propaganda from this one country
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×