A new, large-scale Danish study finds "transgender individuals had significantly higher rates" of suicide attempts, suicide deaths, non-suicidal deaths, and "all-cause mortality" compared to non-transgender people.

The study, published in the June 27 Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA, examined non-immigrants older than 15 who lived in Denmark between Jan. 1, 1980 and Dec. 31, 2021, a total of 42 years of observation. It looked at hospital data and Civil Registry records of people changing their "gender" to identify "transgender" people and compare them with other citizens.

The New York Times reported June 27: "Transgender people in the country had 7.7 times the rate of suicide attempts and 3.5 times the rate of suicide deaths compared with the rest of the population, according to the records analyzed in the study, though suicide rates in all groups decreased over time. And transgender people in Denmark died – by suicide or other causes – at younger ages than others."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Lion Biden

"Standardized suicide attempt rates per 100,000 person-years were 498 for transgender vs. 71 for nontransgender individuals," the study concludes. ("Person years" is a statistical term for the "total sum of the number of years that each person studied has been under observation," according to EUPATI. In this study's case, that would mean all the subjects multiplied by the number of years studied.)

Regarding actual suicide death rates in Denmark, the study found: "Standardized incidence rates of suicide mortality [death by suicide] per 100,000 persons were 75 among transgender individuals vs. 21 nontransgender individuals."

Interestingly, the study found that only a miniscule percentage of the Danish population were "transgender" – 0.06%, or a sliver of one percent.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Do transgenders have a higher suicide rate because they're mentally sick? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Danish Health Foundation-funded study found that only 12 "transgender" people (all males) died from suicide, but because the calculated transgender population in Denmark was so tiny, that number as a proportion of all studied transgender people was much higher than the 36,308 suicides relative to the vast, overwhelming majority of the non-transgender public. Overall, it followed 3,759 transgender individuals, of whom there were 92 suicide attempts, 12 suicides, and "245 suicide-unrelated [premature] deaths."

The non-trans population studied over the 42 years was 6,657,456 Danish-born individuals.

"Compared with nontransgender peers, [incidence rates] of suicide attempts were significantly higher for transgender individuals aged 15 to 24 years ..., 25 to 39 years ..., 40 to 59 years ..., and 60 years or older," the study states.

"Despite generally declining rates over time for all 4 outcomes among both transgender and nontransgender individuals living in Denmark, aIRRs [adjusted incidence rate ratios] remained statistically significantly elevated throughout the study period, reflecting a persistently higher risk of suicide attempt and mortality among transgender individuals," the researchers reported.

The Times reported: "The study also found the rate of other, nonsuicide [premature] deaths in the transgender group was nearly double the rate of the nontransgender group."

Blame society, not mental illness

Like the Times, the JAMA study's six authors seek to lay the blame for the disproportionately high "transgender" suicide numbers with society: "The observed excess of suicidal behavior and mortality might, at least in part, constitute ramifications of minority stress. Transgender individuals may be exposed to systemic negativity regarding their trans identity in the form of bullying, discrimination, exclusion, and prejudice, which in turn may result in alienation and internalized stigma, mental health problems, and, ultimately, suicidal behavior."

Times reporter Azeen Ghorayshi quotes ACLU "communications strategist" Gillian Branstetter offering a polilticized assessment of the study (the ACLU is radically committed to the LGBT movement): “Trans people face widespread poverty, widespread discrimination, they’re more likely to experience homelessness, they’re overrepresented in our nation’s prison system, our nation’s foster care system,” said ... Branstetter ... “That material lack has very real consequences on their lives, up to and including early deaths.”

The Times' reaction set off the conservative Revolver, which ran an article headlined: "NYT: Transgender suicide rate is off the charts — they blame everything except the dysphoria…"

The June 28 Revolver article states: "First the New York Times asserts that, '[s]ome Republicans have argued that suicides among transgender people are rare,' which is strange, because we have never heard of anyone on the right making that argument."

Revolver continues, snarkily: "The Times quotes Ann Haas, a professor at the City University of New York, gloating that the study 'offers a stark rebuttal to some of those political arguments suggesting suicide risk in these groups are exaggerated.' Take that, Rethuglicans!"

"Dr. Haas then adds, 'This is not a time to use data for any political recrimination.' How magnanimous of the doctor!" it states. "The New York Times also asserted earlier in the article that 'some L.G.B.T.Q. advocates have declared that the new laws could lead more young transgender people to die by suicide.' That is exactly the argument we would expect the Times to try to subtly make in this piece. Indeed, the first 'expert' Ghorayshi consults is the public relations flak Gillian Branstetter (she/her) from the ACLU — an organization which might as well rename itself the ATCLU at this point." (This reporter has been blocked from viewing trans activist Branstetter's Twitter account.)

The Revolver article pillories the Times for not daring to raise the factor of "gender dysphoric" mental illness itself as the main factor behind suicides and other pathologies affecting "trans"-identified people:

Again, no mention of “dysphoria” or “mental illness.” The hypothesis that transgender people might kill themselves at rates far higher than the normal population because they are profoundly and deeply mentally – perhaps even spiritually and demonically – disturbed is left as a mental exercise for the astute reader. We would venture to wager that the average Times reader is not coming to such a hypothesis. We are left to assume that it is not possible to the Times that the transvestite might be suffering from a severe detachment from reality – it’s society, and especially Republicans, that are presumably the problem. The New York Times also omits the research that shows that the mental and spiritual health of the transvestite does not improve if he or she undergoes “gender-affirming care” involving brutal hormone suppression and supplementation regimens and even sex change surgeries that forever mutilate the genitals, and possibly other body parts, forever.

It cites a 2018 Heritage Foundation paper titled, "Sex Reassignment Doesn’t Work. Here Is the Evidence," by Ryan Anderson, analyzing data from exceedingly tolerant Sweden: "The most thorough follow-up of sex-reassigned people –extending over 30 years and conducted in Sweden, where the culture is strongly supportive of the transgendered –documents their lifelong mental unrest. Ten to 15 years after surgical reassignment, the suicide rate of those who had undergone sex-reassignment surgery rose to 20 times that of comparable peers."

Former transsexual Walt Heyer, creator of the website SexChangeRegret.com, has emphasized this point for years.

More transgender people, and confirmation of previous 'trans' suicide studies

The authors of the JAMA state they believe theirs is the first national study of "suicide rates" and "suicide mortality." Then they state the new study "accords with baseline findings from 2017 to 2018 in a large, nationwide cohort study

from Denmark, in which 23% to 24% of transgender individuals reported at least 1 lifetime suicide attempt compared with 2% to 4% among nontransgender peers."

It reports similar findings of higher suicide rates as well as "all-cause mortality" from studies of populations in: Amsterdam, Sweden, England, the U.S. and the Netherlands.

However, per the Revolver's critique of the Times, the JAMA study's authors confirm their pro-transgender bias by advocating changing society's "structural discrimination," including recommending "wider use of gender-neutral public bathrooms," as a way to "reduce suicidality among transgender individuals."

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women's competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women's prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women's locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women's scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current "mass hysteria" craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel "persistently sad or hopeless" and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left's renewed obsession with killing women's unborn babies via abortion.

The "woke" left's maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE LEFT'S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!