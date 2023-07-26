Nick Vujicic challenges 'delusional' American Church to repent

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Evangelist Nick Vujicic has issued an urgent call to what he sees as an increasingly “delusional” American Church: Repent and speak boldly against pressing issues like abortion, porn addiction and sex trafficking before it’s too late.

“I think most churches are delusional,” the 40-year-old Life Without Limbs founder told The Christian Post in a sit-down interview during the annual National Religious Broadcasters Convention.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I don't pray for revival; I pray for repentance. I don't think America deserves a single more blessing from God; not one. We need to repent. And not only do we need to turn away from things, but we also need to equip and encourage the Church to go toward this: How do you stay out of your pornographic addiction? How do you now engage … the one family in the church [that] ends up fostering and adopting?”

TRENDING: Inciters of faux-racism spew hatred against Jason Aldean

Read the full story ›