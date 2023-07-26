A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith
Nick Vujicic challenges 'delusional' American Church to repent

'Demons are laughing in your face'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:12pm
Nick Vujicic, born without limbs (video screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Evangelist Nick Vujicic has issued an urgent call to what he sees as an increasingly “delusional” American Church: Repent and speak boldly against pressing issues like abortion, porn addiction and sex trafficking before it’s too late.

“I think most churches are delusional,” the 40-year-old Life Without Limbs founder told The Christian Post in a sit-down interview during the annual National Religious Broadcasters Convention.

“I don't pray for revival; I pray for repentance. I don't think America deserves a single more blessing from God; not one. We need to repent. And not only do we need to turn away from things, but we also need to equip and encourage the Church to go toward this: How do you stay out of your pornographic addiction? How do you now engage … the one family in the church [that] ends up fostering and adopting?”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







