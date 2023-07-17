'A nightmare': Charlie Kirk blasts Secret Service for Trump 'disaster'

President Donald Trump spoke at the Turning Point USA Action conference over the weekend, and, of course, the Secret Service took over all security processes there, according to TPUSA chief Charlie Kirk.

And unlike the previous dozen times the organization has worked with the Secret Service, it was a disaster.

Kirk explained the problems that developed on his podcast.

He explained that other, previous, events with the Secret Service involved went smoothly, but this time a "group" of Secret Service "from Washington" arrived to take over security issues.

He said he couldn't confirm they "sabotaged security," but there were people who were passing out from the 90-degree heat while they waited at Secret Service checkpoints.

"It was a nightmare," he said.

Has the U.S. Secret Service become a joke? Yes No

Social media documented those who were upset at the situation:

"Let us in! Let us in!" a group of people is not allowed into the main area, after they said they waited for hours in line in the garage "Send Charlie out here" woman asks Charlie Kirk to be brought out to let them in #ACTCON2023 pic.twitter.com/pE9i8S162q — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 15, 2023

It was because, Kirk said, the Secret Service slowed down screening of the thousands of people who arrived for the events to 180 people per hour.

Ordinarily, that rate should have been about 1,300 per hour, and Kirk explained on Sunday, after the Secret Service departed, his own team was able to get 3,800 people through security in an hour.

Traditionally, he confirmed, the Secret Service has been "wonderful."

This time, on Saturday, not so much.

For example, after promising seven detectors for people to pass through, only three were brought and set up.

He cited the officers' "smugness," and said he tried to hurry up the agency, without success.

He said he spent hours in the parking garage through which conference attendees were admitted, and offered accommodations and water when he could.

Further, he said his own team detected on Sunday more than four dozen knives and weapons carried by people who often said that the Secret Service had not found the day before.

During the Secret Service's tenure some 50 people passed out from heat problems, and five ambulances were called.

"For all you guys who had to wait, it's unacceptable, and we did everything we could to fix it," he said.

Trump got 85% of the support in a straw poll at the event, while Vivek Ramaswamy was the No. 2 % for 51%.

And, he said, 77% of those attending said they did not plan to donate to the Republican National Committee for the coming election.

Further, 89% said the GOP should be pursuing early voting, and 98.5% were opposed to U.S. involvement in Ukraine.

