'No longer 1937': Resurfaced video of 'Snow White' actress sparks controversy

'She's not going to be saved by the prince and she's not going to be dreaming about true love'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2023 at 7:39pm
(Image by ardi5 from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A recently surfaced video of Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character in the upcoming live-action remake of "Snow White," has sparked controversy after the actress revealed how the new Disney film would differ from the 1937 animated classic.

In the 2022 D23 Expo Variety interview clip, Zegler and "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot discussed how the reimagining of Snow White would shift the Disney princess's values, dreams and agency in the story.

When asked how the new Snow White would bring a "modern edge" to the famous fable, Zegler laughed and said, "I just mean that it's no longer 1937."

Read the full story ›

