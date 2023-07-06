Nursing program calls for greater awareness about forced organ harvesting in China

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The head of the nursing program at a B.C. college is calling for greater awareness about the issue of state-backed forced organ harvesting in China, saying that there is a “moral obligation” to do so.

Tony Chacon, head of the Nephrology Nursing Specialty Program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), said he became aware of the issue after some BCIT patients who had been waiting for a donor organ travelled overseas for the surgery, and returned with an organ within a relatively short time.

“Sometimes what happens is if patients are waiting a long time … for donor kidneys, sometimes they will go abroad [for transplants],” Chacon told NTD, a sister company of The Epoch Times. “We have an obligation [to] look after them when they come back. They are followed by the transplant program, but we sometimes find out through them or [their] family that they have actually bought the transplant in China.”

