From Obama to Biden to Lenin to Stalin to Mao – and Xi

It's becoming more apparent all the time. We thought we were on a solid path in America, but we were told lies. We're following a much different road now – a revolutionary path. You can hear it all in the words they chose – those who've led this revolution.

First, I present a few choice quotes from Barack Hussein Obama. This is painful, indeed. Our first president who was a "community organizer":

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek."

"There is not a liberal America and a conservative America – there is the United States of America. There is not a black America and a white America and Latino America and Asian America – there's the United States of America."

"My fellow Americans, we are and always will be a nation of immigrants. We were strangers once, too."

TRENDING: Biden opens door to Bill Gates-style sun dimming to fight climate change

"We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives that we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded."

"It's time to fundamentally change the way that we do business in Washington. To help build a new foundation for the 21st century, we need to reform our government so that it is more efficient, more transparent, and more creative. That will demand new thinking and a new sense of responsibility for every dollar that is spent."

"To avoid being mistaken for a sellout, I chose my friends carefully. The more politically active black students. The foreign students. The Chicanos. The Marxist professors and structural feminists and punk-rock performance poets."

"We worship an awesome God in the Blue States, and we don't like federal agents poking around our libraries in the Red States. We coach Little League in the Blue States and have gay friends in the Red States."

"I cannot swallow whole the view of Lincoln as the Great Emancipator."

"This is the moment when we must come together to save this planet. Let us resolve that we will not leave our children a world where the oceans rise and famine spreads and terrible storms devastate our lands."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Obama was telling us who he was. He is still telling us who he is and hinting toward a destination that is not America. Then came Joe Biden. All it took was one rigged election:

"You know, there's a uh, during World War II, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing uh, that uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, the, it's called, he called it the, you know, the World War II, he had the war – the War Production Board."

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women are created by the – Go – you know – you know the thing."

"I've adopted the attitude of the great Negro at the time pitcher in the Negro League."

"Keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust." Yes, he actually said that!

"I may be Irish but I'm not stupid."

"If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Who were the evil geniuses that came before Obama and Biden? They were those who knew what they believed – and reined terror at every turn. First, we have Vladimir Lenin:

"Freedom in capitalist society always remains about the same as it was in ancient Greek republics: Freedom for slave owners."

"Despair is typical of those who do not understand the causes of evil, see no way out, and are incapable of struggle."

"A lie told often enough becomes the truth."

"Give me just one generation of youth, and I'll transform the whole world."

"The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them."

"Every society is three meals away from chaos."

"When a liberal is abused, he says, 'Thank God they didn't beat me.' When he is beaten, he thanks God they didn't kill him. When he is killed, he will thank God that his immortal soul has been delivered from its mortal clay."

"The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation."

"While the State exists, there can be no freedom. When there is freedom there will be no State."

"The goal of Socialism is Communism."

"All over the world, wherever there are capitalists, freedom of the press means freedom to buy up newspapers, to buy writers, to bribe, buy and fake 'public opinion' for the benefit of the bourgeoisie."

And then came Josef Stalin:

"The people who cast the votes don't decide an election, the people who count the votes do."

"Gratitude is a sickness suffered by dogs."

"The death of one man is a tragedy. The death of millions is a statistic."

"The only real power comes out of a long rifle."

"Death is the solution to all problems. No man – no problem."

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?"

"You cannot make a revolution with silk gloves."

"Print is the sharpest and the strongest weapon of our party."

And last but not least is the architect of the Holocaust – Adolf Hitler.

"National Socialism is what Marxism might have been if it could have broken its absurd and artificial ties with a democratic order."

"If you win, you need not have to explain. ... If you lose, you should not be there to explain!"

"If you want to shine like sun, first you have to burn like it."

"When diplomacy ends, War begins."

All these people were saying the same thing – screaming it!

There were more – like George H.W Bush, and Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, of course. But now we can see it more plainly, more clearly – the madness, the insanity, the darkness increases in degrees and shades. They sold out their country – for decades – little by little. How could we not see it?

This is how we possibly lose our nation – to China. It's late. We don't have much time. It will take a miracle to stop it – but we must.

Can any of us still say, "Happy Independence Day, America"?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!