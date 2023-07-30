Obama seen with bandaged fingers, days after mystery accident claims life of personal chef

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit
Just a week following the unexpected and rather tragic death of their personal chef and friend, Tafari Campbell, the Obamas were spotted out and about, seemingly unscathed and unaffected.
Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted at the Vineyard Golf Club and Farm Neck Country Club, respectively, according to exclusive photos obtained by Daily Mail. The pictures are the first public glimpse of the Obamas since the loss of their dear friend and personal chef.
Dressed in a green polo shirt and white shorts, Barack Obama was seen engaged in a round of golf at the exclusive Vineyard Golf Club. The former president, noticeably bearing bandaged fingers, which causes speculations online.
Citizen journalist Travis of Flint, Michigan wrote, “just days after his personal chef and friend died in a very mysterious paddle boarding accident, Barack Obama appears to have injured fingers and a black eye. We still don’t know who the other person was and Obama loves paddle boarding. I think we can all guess what happened at this point!”
Michelle, on the other hand, was involved in a high-intensity tennis game with three of her friends at the nearby Farm Neck Country Club.
The reason for the tragic death of Tafari Campbell remains a mystery.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Martha’s Vineyard law enforcement appears to have left a significant void in the details surrounding the tragic drowning of Obama’s private chef, Tafari Campbell.
Tafari Campbell, 45, met his tragic end while paddle boarding on Great Edgartown Pond, Martha’s Vineyard, on Sunday night. He was reportedly not alone, but local police have yet to disclose the other person’s identity.
Police confirmed Campbell was visiting Martha’s Vineyard and was employed by the Obamas at the time of his death. Barack and Michelle Obama were not present at their home but were in town when the incident occurred.
Oddly, the call log shows the reason for this call as BLANK – an inconsistency, considering that all other calls made that night had their reasons clearly mentioned.
Dispatch calls between Martha’s Vineyard emergency services confirm the presence of a second paddle boarder with Campbell.
According to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police reported by MassLive, the unidentified paddleboarder tried to swim to Campbell but tragically, “did not reach him in time.”
A female made the initial 911 call, who, as of 8:18 pm, was actively searching for Campbell on a boat, per Daily Mail.
Tafari Campbell’s Death Mystery Deepens: Police Leave Call Log Detailing Obama’s Private Chef’s Drowning BLANK – Call was Made Two Miles from Obama’s Residence Contradicting Initial Report
This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.
