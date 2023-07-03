A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'The Office' star says faith in God 'freaks people out' in Hollywood

'Talking about God is the uncoolest thing you can ever possibly do'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2023 at 8:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FAITHWIRE) -- Rainn Wilson, who became a household name as Dwight Schrute in the hit NBC sitcom “The Office,” is pulling back the curtain on what he has called Hollywood’s “anti-Christian bias.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

As someone who believes in God, Wilson explained on a recent podcast — “No Small Endeavor,” hosted by theologian Lee C. Camp — that faith conversations make those in Tinseltown uneasy.

TRENDING: Do you want to know the truth about our once-great cities?

“Frankly, I think it freaks people out,” he said. “I think that most of Hollywood — especially comedians in Hollywood — talking about God is the uncoolest thing you can ever possibly do.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Dumb [expletive]': Cop allegedly sends herself menacing texts, then blames colleagues
Bud Lights out: Anheuser-Busch contractor shuts down, lays off hundreds
'The Office' star says faith in God 'freaks people out' in Hollywood
Republican AGs fight 'reckless' plan from Biden's EPA that could further harm American coal
Biden's new student-loan plan will involve zero-dollar payments for millions, no penalties for a year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×