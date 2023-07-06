A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Ohio governor wants federal disaster declaration for East Palestine

FEMA officials said help unlikely if Norfolk Southern stops its support

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:40pm
Ohio train derailment (video screenshot).jpg

(JUST THE NEWS) – Five months after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine asked President Joe Biden for a Major Presidential Disaster Declaration.

DeWine said the community needs the declaration in case Norfolk Southern does not follow through on promises to make East Palestine whole again after the Feb. 3 derailment that led to the release of toxic chemicals into the ground, water and air.

"The possibility remains that the voluntary support provided by Norfolk Southern could at some point in the future cease, and this Declaration is needed to ensure that the State and Federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance," DeWine wrote in his letter to Biden.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
