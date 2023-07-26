Olive oil linked to 28% lower risk of fatal dementia

(SCI TECH DAILY) – A recent study suggests that incorporating olive oil into one’s diet could help reduce the risk of death from dementia. With many countries witnessing rising rates of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, the study provides hope that diet, among other healthy lifestyle factors, can aid in preventing or slowing down the progression of these debilitating conditions.

“Our study reinforces dietary guidelines recommending vegetable oils such as olive oil and suggests that these recommendations not only support heart health but potentially brain health, as well,” said Anne-Julie Tessier, RD, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Opting for olive oil, a natural product, instead of fats such as margarine and commercial mayonnaise is a safe choice and may reduce the risk of fatal dementia.”

Tessier presented the findings at NUTRITION 2023, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held July 22–25 in Boston.

