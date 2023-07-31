Ouch! Questions raised about Biden's liability for dog bites

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley has commented on some of the most significant legal disputes in recent times, such as impeachment. He's testified before Congress multiple times, even representing members in court.

But he's taken on a whole new level of argument with a new column.

He's raising questions about the Biden's possible liability for the bites inflicted by their dog, Commander.

WND just reported that documentation obtained by watchdog Judicial Watch shows that the German Shepherd, Commander, bit at least 10 people over just a few months last winter.

The organization reported it got 194 pages of details from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirming the attacks on officers of the U.S. Secret Service.

The pure-bred German Shepherd replaced another dog, Major, which reportedly was given "to family friends" following a series of attacks on federal employees early in Joe Biden's term.

Seems Commander took his responsibilities of replacing Major a little too seriously, repeatedly attacking and biting White House staffers and Secret Service officers, sometimes after escaping from, or being let off of, a leash held by Jill or Joe Biden.

Now Turley has explained, "The question is not the responsibility of Commander but his master in this pattern of dog attacks."

"In the prior dog attacks, President Biden effectively called an agent a liar in allegations of being attacked in the White House. Major was eventually sent to the farm and the media, again, did not press the White House on the lack of transparency over the long pattern of dog attacks.

"Major was then replaced by another photo-ready dog, Commander. These dogs are not only featured often in home shots of the Bidens, they actually warranted Christmas stockings over Navy, the granddaughter that Joe and Jill Biden refuse to acknowledge. It turns out the vicious dog is undeniably a Biden but not their granddaughter," he said.

"What is striking is the response of the White House. Elizabeth Alexander, who serves as communications director for the first lady, blamed the 'unique and often stressful environment for family pets.' White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre repeated that defense that Commander was simply dealing with the stress of office," he explained.

"John Adams even had a dog named 'Satan' who did not have the record of the Biden dogs."

He noted that under common law, "The Bidens could claim that Major and Commander were entitled to 'one free bite.' They are well beyond that threshold."

The fact is an owner is "subject to strict liability whenever you know or have reason to know of the vicious propensity of your animal. That can be satisfied by conduct such as frequent snapping or aggressive behavior."

"Indeed, a family with this history of dog attacks (with successive pets) would face a highly skeptical, if not hostile, court in a tort action," he warned.

