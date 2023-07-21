A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pakistan's 'Trump' speaks about Deep State plot to destroy him

Describes Biden regime's plot to oust him from power

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2023 at 4:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Pakistan's Imran Khan (video screenshot)

Pakistan's Imran Khan (video screenshot)

(REVOLVER NEWS) – History unfolded before our very eyes this afternoon as Pakistan’s very own “Trump” spoke exclusively to Revolver News about the Biden regime’s plot to oust him from power in an exclusive bombshell interview.

The great Imran Khan was generous enough to sit down with Darren J. Beattie and discuss how America and the deep state ousted him from Congress to keep a corrupt gravy train flowing.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"In their feverish attempts to implicate me in any case just to get me disqualified and jailed, this current assortment of incompetent crooks have again shot themselves in the foot."

TRENDING: Ukraine and Tucker's character attacks

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pakistan's 'Trump' speaks about Deep State plot to destroy him
Biden admin proposes new rule to jack up prices for oil and gas leases
City reports syphilis outbreak amid 'limited supply' of penicillin drug
Major medical journal links 'structural racism' to mass shootings
1st genetic clue why some people do not get sick from COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×