A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Paul McCartney blames famous American for performers having to do long shows

'It's your fault'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Paul McCartney in concert (Image by Darkmoon_Art from Pixabay)

Paul McCartney in concert (Image by Darkmoon_Art from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Paul McCartney says musicians today are expected to perform much longer concerts than the Beatles did in the 1960s, and he appears to blame Bruce Springsteen for it.

"These days it’s pretty much the main act and there might be a warmup act," McCartney recently told Conan O’Brien on his "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. Sir Paul said "nobody" did long sets during the Beatles' time because there were so many other acts in a show.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Now, people do three, four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen. I’ve told him so. I’ve said, ‘It’s your fault,’" McCartney said.

TRENDING: Lion Biden

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Paul McCartney blames famous American for performers having to do long shows
'Truly awe-inspiring': Jim Caviezel's 'Sound of Freedom' now No. 1 movie in America
'Scare teachers into silence': Governor vetoes bill to require teachers tell parents of student pronouns
The green mafia loses its collective mind
Dow slips 100 to snap 3-day win streak as investors consider Fed's latest comments
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×