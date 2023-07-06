Paul McCartney blames famous American for performers having to do long shows

(FOX NEWS) -- Paul McCartney says musicians today are expected to perform much longer concerts than the Beatles did in the 1960s, and he appears to blame Bruce Springsteen for it.

"These days it’s pretty much the main act and there might be a warmup act," McCartney recently told Conan O’Brien on his "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. Sir Paul said "nobody" did long sets during the Beatles' time because there were so many other acts in a show.

"Now, people do three, four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen. I’ve told him so. I’ve said, ‘It’s your fault,’" McCartney said.

