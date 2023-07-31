'Pee-wee Herman' dead

(FOX NEWS) -- Paul Reubens, the comedian who played the popular children's character Pee-wee Herman, has died at 70 following a battle with cancer.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," his longtime rep said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," she added.

