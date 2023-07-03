Pete Buttigieg: Christian web designer went into business to 'provoke' legal fight

Pete Buttigieg, the homosexual former small-town mayor whose leadership as Joe Biden's transportation secretary is constantly in doubt amid his extended absences and the industry's railroad disasters, highway traffic troubles and massive chaos in the airline industry, has launched an attack on the integrity of the Christian web designer who obtained a Supreme Court ruling that LGBT extremists in state government in Colorado could not force her to violate her faith to do business.

Lorie Smith, with her 303 Creative, successfully challenged Colorado's anti-Christian "non-discrimination" law that would have required her to promote same-sex duos if she preformed any web services for couples in traditional marriages.

Because of the threat of punishment including fines and orders for indoctrination programs, she had not been able to offer the web services she wished to offer.

Now Buttigieg, in a network interview, claimed she went into business "for the purpose of provoking a case like this."

One America News said Buttigieg's attack on Smith came during a Sunday interview

A network anchor, Dana Bash, had asked about the merit of the case against the Colorado law that already has been before the Supreme Court before, in the Jack Phillips case in which the justices ruled against the state and scolded its officials for their "hostility" to Christianity.

"It appears this web designer only went into the wedding business for the purpose of provoking a case like this and in that sense, I think there is something in common with the Supreme Court ruling and what we’ve seen happening in state legislatures in the country, which is kind of a solution looking for a problem," Buttigieg said.

"In other words, sending these kinds of things to the courts and sending these kinds of things to state legislatures for the clear purpose at chipping away at the equality and the rights that have so recently been won in the LGBTQ+ community and when you do that it’s at the expense of so many other issues that Americans are asking for relief and support on, the kinds of economic issues that President Biden was emphasizing in his Bidenomics address,” he said.

His comments ignored the clear First Amendment religious rights violation the court ruling blasted in Colorado's actions.

Justice Neil Gorsuch said, in the ruling, "In this case, Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.

"But tolerance, not coercion, is our Nation’s answer. The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands. Because Colorado seeks to deny that promise, the judgment is reversed,” he said.

A ruling from the lower appeals court, the 10th Circuit, said Colorado's intent with the law was to eliminate views with which state officials disagreed. The pro-LGBT ideology there is strong under a homosexual governor.

A commentary at Gateway Pundit explained, "Buttigieg also attacked the Supreme Court. Pete Buttigieg actually believes artists should be forced to create designs, draw pictures, paint paintings, and create sculptures against their will. Who’s the extremist now?"

