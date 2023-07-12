Physicist continues fight for truth about TWA 800

Monday of next week, we acknowledge an historic anniversary about which the media will be mum, the 27th anniversary of the destruction of TWA Flight 800.

As a quick refresher, TWA 800 left JFK airport in New York en route to Paris on July 17, 1996. Twelve minutes after its 8:19 departure the ill-fated 747 blew up off the south coast of Long Island, killing all 230 souls aboard.

No one has pursued the truth behind this disaster more relentlessly than physicist Tom Stalcup. I first met Stalcup when I interviewed him for a documentary on TWA 800 called "Silenced" that James Sanders and I produced in 2001.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Stalcup had been deeply involved in the case from very nearly the beginning and remains committed to this day. He is likely the only independent researcher to catch the attention of the New York Times.

TRENDING: Jim Caviezel movie attacks child sex trafficking, so media attack movie!

Amazingly, a 2013 documentary he created with Kristina Borjesson netted a respectful review from a paper that misreported the TWA 800 disaster from the day it happened.

Stalcup is currently involved in multiple cases related to this crash, including Stalcup v. DOD at the 1st Circuit in Boston and Stalcup v. the FBI and US Navy in the Middle District of Florida.

The Boston suit wastes no time in establishing its central argument: "After the incident, the federal government released a false report contending that the explosion was the result of an electrical fire in the airplane's center."

The real cause, the suit argues, was "an errant United States missile fired at aerial target drones flying nearby."

The official narrative, of course, has always avoided the obvious source of the crash, namely an errant U.S. missile launched in a test too close to shore.

Stalcup's pursuit of the truth has allowed him to obtain subpoena power. With that power, he has been able to question key figures, including then-Secretary of Defense William Perry.

As a result of his research, no one has gotten closer to this truth than Stalcup. To continue his work he has started a GoFundMe account. I know of no one more deserving of popular support.

"This is a story that touches the realms of the powerful – the Department of Defense, Raytheon, and various intelligence agencies," says Stalcup.

He continues, "As expected, the counter-narratives were swift and aimed at discrediting my findings." Stalcup successfully rebutted them on Jake Tapper's CNN show.

Stalcup has been particularly effective in debunking the CIA's spurious explanation for the explosion that destroyed the plane.

The agency spent considerable energy creating a semi-plausible scenario as a way of countering the hundreds of eyewitnesses who saw a missile strike.

On his GoFundMe page, Stalcup shares a trailer from his film that includes some of those eyewitness accounts.

That said, rather than rely on those eyewitnesses, Stalcup prefers to let the radar data, which he has made available, speak for itself.

He has had this data since 1999 and has tirelessly advocated for it in the face of stiff resistance for 24 years.

"My motivation is not personal," writes Stalcup. "It is a pursuit of truth, justice, and a bid to safeguard our nation's integrity." He adds, "Our faith in investigative journalism and transparency should not be replaced by mere entertainment."

In last several years many patriotic Americans have come to the reluctant conclusion that, yes, the government is capable of lying to us.

Some of them have firs-hand knowledge of TWA 800's demise. In the final analysis, it will be they who provide the counterweight to the powerful forces that want this suit to fail.

For the whole story please check out Jack Cashill's "TWA 800: Behind the Cover-Up and Conspiracy," now out in paperback.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!