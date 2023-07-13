A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned by state from practicing medicine

Answered viewer questions during operations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CLEVELAND 19) – An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license was permanently revoked Wednesday after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.

The Ohio Medical Board voted to ban Katharine Grawe – also known as Dr. Roxy in her plastic surgery practice “Roxy Plastic Surgery” and to her many TikTok followers – from ever practicing again in the state.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The board said Grawe, who originally had her license suspended in November, neglected her patients as she livestreamed parts of their procedures, spoke into a camera and answered viewer questions – all while the surgeries were taking place.

TRENDING: FBI refuses to disclose documents regarding agency's targeting of Catholics

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned by state from practicing medicine
FDA caught covering up COVID shot deaths amid soaring heart attacks
City holds marathon drag show, setting record at 48 hours
Kerry erupts after his private jet use is mocked in House hearing
Spike of Chinese nationals entering U.S. tied to cartel drug smugglers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×