Plumes of Saharan dust could impact air quality, sunsets over Florida

(FOX WEATHER) – The first plume of Saharan dust to impact the Southeast during the summer has the potential to influence air quality and make for dramatic sunrise and sunset colors this weekend in the Sunshine State.

The FOX Forecast Center said the plume originated over the African continent and, by the time it arrives in Florida, will have traveled more than 5,000 miles.

Plumes of the Saharan Air Layer are common during the early and mid-summer as winds carry the tiny particles across the Atlantic Ocean.

