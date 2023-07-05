'Potential to destroy presidency': Bidens head for 'serious felony convictions'

There now is substantial evidence available the Biden clan has for years taken in payments of millions of dollars from overseas interests in return for what apparently is nothing more than access to Joe Biden, and what he could do as vice president, then president.

In fact, the U.S. House already is investigating what policy decisions could have been affected by those payments.

Now Victor Davis Hanson, a "classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University," has written a column at the Daily Signal that expresses his belief that the scandal will result in "serious felony convictions" for family members.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Lion Biden

Already, son Hunter Biden has been given a special deal by prosecutors to accuse him of a couple of misdemeanors to replace a long list of potential felonies for not paying taxes on millions of those dollars. And recently released evidence suggests Joe Biden was a full partner in dunning foreigners for cash.

"You no longer can have an American nation if the son of the president of the United States successfully connives to rake in millions for his extended family by selling his father’s influence to foreign governments—a gambit that may currently affect the foreign policy of the United States," Hanson wrote. "Adding insult to injury, Hunter Biden is now a White House fixture, as if the closer he clings to the nexus of American power and influence, the more likely he will continue to be exempted from American law."

He said, "There is no such thing as the America we once knew if the Bidens and their surrogates with impunity used the levers of the FBI and the Justice Department to cover up, and escape prosecution for, crimes that otherwise would have sent any citizen under such liability to prison for several years This unfolding Biden melodrama has the potential to destroy the current presidency. It will tarnish for generations the Justice Department, the FBI, and the IRS."

The scandal, he said, "will convict Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Jim Biden of serious felonies."

Will Joe Biden ever be indicted? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 51% (59 Votes) 49% (57 Votes)

Hanson describes Joe Biden as head of the "Biden grifting conglomerate," and he cites the "weaponization" of the American government.

In danger, he said, is to the system of self-reporting tax computations and voluntary compliance.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Our tax institutions, of course, are based on the real deterrence of a disinterested, uncompromised Internal Revenue Service. Without it, the income revenues of the United States are existentially threatened. So far, any negative reputation of the IRS has rested with natural complaints that it is too zealous in hounding out American taxpayers in all walks of life. Or citizens often object that the IRS must enforce a tax code that is innately unfair."

But, he said, "not until now, has the IRS itself ever been under a shadow of such corruption?"

He said the proof of one standard of tax enforcement for the "elites" and another from "everyday Americans" would cause the tax system to "shatter."

"In other words, millions of Americans might shrug: 'If Joe Biden, president of the United States, and his criminally minded son can get away with avoiding millions of dollars in taxes, then should not I, a nobody, at least have the right to avoid hundreds of dollars in taxes?'"

"The current president of the United States, despite his monotonous calls for the well-off to 'pay their fair share,' likely has deliberately connived to avoid taxes on sizable amounts of unreported, taxable foreign income. In the case of his son, 'likely' is an unneeded adverb," Hanson said.

The bottom line – to date – is Hunter Biden has escaped paying taxes, and "President Biden has serially lied that he did not know anything of his son’s business dealings."

He cited the "$10 million" the Bidens "may well have received" from China for "doing nothing other than monetizing Joe Biden’s vice presidency and his apparent trajectory to the presidency at the time."

"There is no longer any doubt that Hunter Biden received fabulous amounts of money from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. That lucre, again, was based on nothing other than the willingness of his own father, now the president, to be directed to where and how to employ his own purchased influence," he explained.

He said, without qualification, "Biden is involved in criminal enterprises with his entire family, whose shakedown payouts from Ukrainian moneyed interests depended on precisely the current president’s past willingness to use his office (then as vice president) to strong-arm Ukrainian officials. Two, Biden did not so much seek only to uncover wrongdoing by Trump, his likely presidential rival, as to have Trump indicted by his own Justice Department for alleged violations of presidential records statutes."

Yet, Hanson wrote, Biden is guilty of that himself.

He said "every American now knows" that President Donald Trump "would have gone to prison for several years for even attempting, much less getting away with, the fraudulent tax-avoidance schemes of Hunter Biden, who likely never will spend a single day in jail."

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!