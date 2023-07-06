A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Poultry giant will remove 'no antibiotics' label on some chicken products

Decided to reintroduce certain drugs in its birds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:53pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Tyson Foods announced it will drop its “no antibiotics ever” label on some of its chicken products after it decided to reintroduce certain drugs in its chickens.

This comes eight years after the Arkansas-based meat and poultry producer said it planned to remove antibiotics from its products, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The largest poultry seller in the United States said it would no longer use antibiotics not essential to human health, which will apply to its fresh, frozen, and ready-made chicken products by the end of the 2023 calendar year.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







