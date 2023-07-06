Poultry giant will remove 'no antibiotics' label on some chicken products

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Tyson Foods announced it will drop its “no antibiotics ever” label on some of its chicken products after it decided to reintroduce certain drugs in its chickens.

This comes eight years after the Arkansas-based meat and poultry producer said it planned to remove antibiotics from its products, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The largest poultry seller in the United States said it would no longer use antibiotics not essential to human health, which will apply to its fresh, frozen, and ready-made chicken products by the end of the 2023 calendar year.

TRENDING: WATCH: Pro football players lose it, jump into stands to fight fans

Read the full story ›