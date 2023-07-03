'Pride month' is history: How many parents did they win over?

Homosexual pride month is now over. But, what exactly did those celebrating debauchery accomplish to ingratiate themselves with the public? How many parents go to bed at night, after viewing the crude morally depraved behavior exhibited from the White House to the television screen to the streets in the most decadent displays of grotesque amoral behavior masquerading as parades, and think how wonderful such abominating behavioral practices are?

After hearing and seeing these people on the news dressed in outfits that screamed horrific depravity, how many parents voiced to their children: "That's what I want you to be when you grow up"? How many parents were convinced to take their children to the nearest clinic and start getting the child puberty blockers?

How many parents were thrilled to hear these people boast: "We're coming for your children"? Or is the real question parents were asking: "What can we do to protect our children?"

The indisputable fact is that these people are coming after our children and they're being aided and abetted by the Biden administration and the public schools.

As I wrote in an article dated Jan. 1, 2018, titled, "The homosexual threat against our children":

I contend, and nothing dissuades me, one of the reasons sexual deviants are forcing sexual deviance upon children in Kindergarten through fifth grade is because the sexual deviancy they practice is not normal and neither is it genetic. Ergo, they must continually find ways to replenish their kind. If they do not desensitize young children to the abnormality and ungodliness of this perversion by the time untainted children are adults, they will reject personal participation in this deviant sexual practice. The publisher of the textbooks to be used in the eighth grade said: "We're not trying to make anybody [homosexual]; we're not saying there's an agenda; we're not saying that these people are better than other people; what we're saying is this is another group of Americans and they face certain prejudices." That's an unmitigated lie. Everything he claims they aren't, they by their own written agenda, in fact intend to see happen. It is part of the homosexual agenda's goal. The following is an excerpt from part one of the "homosexual manifesto" (First published in Gay Community News, Feb. 15-21, 1987, and also placed into the Congressional Record. Author – Michael Swift) • "Our writers and artists will make love between men fashionable and de rigueur, and we will succeed because we are adept at setting styles. • We will sodomize your sons, emblems of your feeble masculinity, of your shallow dreams and vulgar lies. We shall seduce them in your schools, in your dormitories, in your gymnasiums, in your locker rooms … youth groups … Your sons … will be recast in our image." It should be noted that: Swift was not only condemned by conservative Christians, including myself, he was condemned by other moral people as well. Accordingly, he and his perverts claimed his manifesto was just a humorous joke and everyone understood that except Christians. Fast forward to the zeitgeist of today, and it is apparent many are not laughing at abhorrent the filth being forced upon our children.

But, there's another reason – and believe me, it's the last one wicked anti-God deviants want you to enter into the public discourse. It's the true reason this is taking place and the driving force behind it.

The enemy of our souls, i.e., Satan, is the true driving force behind this aberrant behavior. He hates God beyond our comprehension; knowing that his fate is sealed and immutable, he purposes to destroy the family structure God created and ordained. It matters not that there are those who think otherwise. Those lost souls are unbelievers, and accordingly they're unsaved. There's no truth in them, because they follow after the father of lies.

I believe a great guilt of responsibility must be laid at the feet of Christendom. True Christians have the Sword of Truth, i.e., God's Word. However, many, if not most, not only ignore it, but they are contributors to this cesspool.

I drove by many churches during June that had rainbow flags and signboards on the church property. I saw one just last week bearing the words "Love is welcome and practiced here," with the rainbow as its background. Apparently, the Bibles they use omit Leviticus 20 (KJV). What they support isn't love; it is sin.

We as Christians are not helpless. We must use our resources to reach and rescue through Christ the families with children in public schools. As Christ said: "The harvest truly is plenteous, but the laborers are few. Pray ye, therefore, the Lord of the harvest, that [H]e will send forth laborers into [H]is harvest." (Matthew 9:37-38 KJV)

Parents are not helpless. They need Christ-centered, Bible-believing churches and true born-again Christians to obey Matthew 28:18-20 (KJV). We're ignoring one of the greatest mission fields since the Apostles went forth from Jerusalem upon receiving the Holy Spirit.

