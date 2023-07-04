Pro-lifers join senator's campaign against U.S. military abortions

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for months now has been blocking routine officer promotions in the American military because of the Pentagon's scheme to get around the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs a year ago, and pay various abortion-related expenses.

The Pentagon has been paying for military members to travel and obtain abortions after the high court dropped the faulty and unlawful Roe decision and let states begin regulating the lucrative industry.

Tuberville, in response to the Pentagon's decision to violate the law by using tax money for abortion services, said he would not allow the promotions to be adopted en masse.

Democrats still could vote on each candidate separately, but they have refused to do so.

Now Just the News is reporting that a coalition of pro-life organizations is joining the battle.

The group is calling on House Republicans to stop the Department of Defense policy allowing military service members time off and reimbursement for travel to obtain abortions.

In a recent letter to members of the House GOP, a group of nearly 50 think tanks and organizations warned the policy is illegal and asked that lawmakers use the National Defense Authorization Act to end the practice.

"Clear language defunding Biden's abortion travel policy has passed the Appropriations Committee in the Department of Defense Appropriations bill, but the NDAA is the legislative vehicle to reassert Congress' authority over policymaking and ensure that our nation's laws and policies reflect the will of the American people," the letter said. "Now that the House Armed Services Committee has passed the FY24 NDAA, it is imperative that this policy be fully repealed in any NDAA that passes on the House floor."

The letter added, "Rather than focusing on confronting the serious challenges facing our country, President Biden and Secretary Austin have unnecessarily dragged the military into the middle of a divisive political issue and attempted to co-opt military resources in furtherance of an unrelated, partisan, ideological agenda. The House of Representatives now has an opportunity to remedy these egregious actions and pass a truly clean NDAA."

A recent report confirmed that Biden and Austin have done nothing at all to try to mend the Pentagon's actions and end the hold on promotions, imposed by Tuberville.

Organizations signing the letter included Students for Life Action, Family Research Council, American Cornerstone Institute, and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. The conservative Heritage Foundation was also a signatory.

Tuberville objects to the Biden administration's practice in the Defense Department to give three weeks of taxpayer-funded paid leave and reimbursement of travel expenses for military personnel and dependents who are seeking abortions.

One estimate noted the number of abortions in the military eligible for taxpayer-covered expenses would skyrocket from 20 to more than 4,000 each year.

Democrats have claimed wildly that the lack of promotions is threatening national security but they've been unable to show evidence of that. The military notes that should promotions be delayed, the officer in charge of specific duties continues until a replacement would arrive.

Tuberville has said he's not changing his position, until the Pentagon changes its policy.

"Nothing has changed. And so, my hold will remain in place.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hasn’t bothered to speak with Tuberville in more than two years. Instead, he's just publicly attacked him by name.

