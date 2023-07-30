Prof fired for teaching 'factual' science now takes action

A college professor who was fired for teaching "factual concepts" has filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the situation.

The case on behalf of Johnson Varkey names St. Philip's College in San Antonio, Texas.

The public community college fired him for 'teaching standard principles about human biology and reproduction," the legal team at First Liberty Institute explained.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: School shooter recorded evil manifesto night before his attack

"No college professor should be fired for teaching factual concepts that a handful of students don’t want to hear," said Keisha Russell, counsel for First Liberty. "Dr. Varkey received exemplary performance reviews for nearly two decades, teaching fact-based, widely accepted science. But now that cultural elites are at odds with these ideas, the school no longer supports professors who teach them. It is a blatant violation of state and federal civil rights laws to discriminate against someone because of their religious beliefs.”

First Liberty explained in his role as an adjunct professor, Varkey taught Human Anatomy and Physiology to more than 1,500 students since 2004. During that 20-year teaching stint, he got positive student feedback and faced no discipline.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

However, leftists attending colleges these days, even some teachers and administrators, deny the facts of science and claim that a woman can turn into a man, or vice versa.

Are most colleges today merely broadcasting rebellion against the God of the Bible? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (30 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

Science holds that being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level, and while chemical and surgical mutilations can be done, they don't change the sex.

It was last November that his students walked out of his class.

They objected to the scientific statement that, in human biology, sex is determined by chromosomes X and Y.

"In two decades of teaching these basic, scientific concepts, no other students ever complained. But on January 27, 2023, Dr. Varkey received a Notice of Discipline and Termination of Employment and Contract letter stating that the school 'received numerous complaints' about his 'religious preaching, discriminatory comments about homosexuals and transgender individuals, anti-abortion rhetoric, and misogynistic banter' and that his teaching 'pushed beyond the bounds of academic freedom with [his] personal opinions that were offensive to many individuals in the classroom,'" First Liberty explained.

Varkey charges, "St. Philip’s College engaged in disparate treatment that violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it terminated me because of my sincerely held religious beliefs and protected speech. The only reason the college gave for firing me was the student complaint(s) of 'religious preaching, discriminatory comments about homosexuals and transgender individuals, antiabortion rhetoric, and misogynistic banter.' … While I never preached or proselytized in class, the accusation of religious preaching was clearly in connection with the fact that I serve as an associate pastor.

"I would mention this by way of introduction at the beginning of each semester, so my students were aware. The college assumed I was preaching rather than teaching due to negative, discriminatory stereotypes about Christians. This perception was inaccurate and discriminatory," he said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!