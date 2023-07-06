A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Professor: Root cause of mental illness may not be what you think

Mitochondrial dysfunction may play a role

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:28pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – What causes mental illness? For years, this pressing question has remained unanswered. Often, patients seeking clarity encounter explanations such as “it’s genetic” or “depression is a lack of serotonin.”

Mental illness has been an enigma and point of confusion for many researchers and scientists. Despite medical advances, the root cause of mental illness has remained unknown. However, a recent breakthrough in psychiatry may be the missing piece to this mysterious puzzle.

Dr. Christopher Palmer, a Harvard professor of psychiatry, has been connecting the dots of thousands of research articles regarding the relationship between mental illness and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







