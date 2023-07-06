Professor: Root cause of mental illness may not be what you think

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – What causes mental illness? For years, this pressing question has remained unanswered. Often, patients seeking clarity encounter explanations such as “it’s genetic” or “depression is a lack of serotonin.”

Mental illness has been an enigma and point of confusion for many researchers and scientists. Despite medical advances, the root cause of mental illness has remained unknown. However, a recent breakthrough in psychiatry may be the missing piece to this mysterious puzzle.

Dr. Christopher Palmer, a Harvard professor of psychiatry, has been connecting the dots of thousands of research articles regarding the relationship between mental illness and mitochondrial dysfunction.

