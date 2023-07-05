'Profoundly wrong': State AG vows to enforce type of law Supremes killed

The attorney general for the state of Arizona, Democrat Kris Mayes, says she'll still enforce a so-called "non-discrimination" law in her state, even though the Supreme Court has struck down as unconstitutional a nearly identical demand in the state of Colorado.

A report from the Post Millennial called the announcement by Mayes "an act of defiance against the Supreme Court's decision to protect religious liberty."

In the decision, the justices, 6-3, said the state of Colorado was not allowed under the Constitution to require a web designer to use a state-approved ideology when talking about marriage.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Lion Biden

Lorie Smith wanted to, with her 303 Creative, promote traditional marriage. But as a Christian she could not provide that same promotion to same-sex duos.

The high court slammed Colorado for its ideology, and it wasn't the first time for that state to be brought low by a Supreme Court loss. Several years ago the justices scolded Colorado to its official "hostility" to Christianity in its attempt to force baker Jack Phillips to create promotions for same-sex duos with his cake artistry. Actually, several other cases remain in the pipeline over Colorado's discriminatory actions against Christians.

According to the report, Mayes claimed her office still will seek to prosecute those businesses that refuse to serve "those that belong to a 'protected class.'"

She lashed out at what she called the "profoundly wrong" decision, and said it amounted to nothing less that discrimination against "LGTQ+ Americans."

Is lawlessness plaguing America today? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (31 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

She did not address the constitutional protection for religious rights around which the case revolved.

"While my office is still reviewing the decision to determine its effects, I agree with Justice Sotomayor — the idea that the Constitution gives businesses the right to discriminate is 'profoundly wrong.'"

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Sotomayor dissented from the majority in the case.

And, the report said, Mayes issued a statement encouraging people to file complaints if they think they've been the target of discrimination based on "race, color, religion, or sex."

She said her state does not allow any discrimination "in public places."

"If any Arizonan believes that they have been the victim of discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), national origin, or ancestry in a place of public accommodation, they should file a complaint with my office. I will continue to enforce Arizona’s public accommodation law to its fullest extent," she said.

The Supreme Court found that Colorado was seeking "to use its law to compel an individual to create speech she does not believe. As surely as Ms. Smith seeks to engage in protected First Amendment speech, Colorado seeks to compel speech Ms. Smith does not wish to provide."

A lower court earlier found Colorado was using its state power to suppress opinions that it did not like.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!