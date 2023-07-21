A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Propane facility explodes in Phoenix as crews battle fire in 119-degree heat

5-gallon tanks 'literally become missiles'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:29am
Propane storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona burns in 119F heat (video screenshot)

(THE SUN) – A massive fire near the Phoenix airport has led to a nightmare for travelers after flames triggered explosions and damaged dozens of cars.

The fire tore through an Arizona propane business on Thursday and sent tanks of gas flying 500 yards into the air like "missiles."

Firefighters battled the flames next to the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport beginning at around 5pm while enduring record-breaking 119-degree heat.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
