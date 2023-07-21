Propane facility explodes in Phoenix as crews battle fire in 119-degree heat

(THE SUN) – A massive fire near the Phoenix airport has led to a nightmare for travelers after flames triggered explosions and damaged dozens of cars.

The fire tore through an Arizona propane business on Thursday and sent tanks of gas flying 500 yards into the air like "missiles."

Firefighters battled the flames next to the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport beginning at around 5pm while enduring record-breaking 119-degree heat.

