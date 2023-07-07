A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Public satisfaction with major European nation's public heath service hits record low

Dropped 17 percentage points from 2020 to 2021

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:39pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The British public’s satisfaction with the U.K. National Health Service hit a new low in 2022, according to NatCen’s British Social Attitudes report.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, the data, analyzed by The King’s Fund and Nuffield Trust, found that last year, only 29 percent of respondents said they were either ‘very’ or ‘quite’ satisfied with the way the NHS runs nowadays, marking a seven percentage point decrease from one year before. Meanwhile, 51 percent said they were 'very' or 'quite' dissatisfied and 20 percent answered more neutrally.

The last couple of years saw declines in overall satisfaction, dropping 17 percentage points from 2020 to 2021, to hit 36 percent, before falling once more in 2022.

