Punishment canceled for prof who failed student for saying 'biological women'

The University of Cincinnati (UC) reversed its punishment of professor Melanie Ripper after she failed student Olivia Krolczyk for using the term “biological women” in her assignment on transgender individuals women’s sports, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Krolczyk submitted a complaint with the university after Nipper gave her a zero, prompting Ashley Currier, head of the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at UC, to formally reprimand Nipper on June 14. After Nipper filed an appeal request and attended an on-campus meeting with administrators, the university decided the reprimand was “issued in error” due to Nipper’s argument that failing Krolczyk aligned with UC’s free speech policy, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

UC’s free speech policy states professors’ judgment must “reasonably related to a legitimate pedagogical purpose, such as classroom rules enacted by teachers.”

The reprimand will be removed from Nipper’s personnel file, but Nipper will be required to complete training about the university’s free speech policy and submit her syllabi for the coming school year to her department head, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The initial incident went viral after Krolczyk released a TikTok video discussing how she was given zero points for a section of her project for using the term “biological women” in her Gender in Popular Culture course.

“UC is affirming that professors will have no consequences for failing students with dissenting opinions… they will not uphold a student’s rights to free speech and will take no action to ensure that the educators hired are acting in a professional manner,” Krolcyzk said in a statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer about the reversal.

“University of Cincinnati’s decision to rescind this reprimand is an injustice to students everywhere. UC is just affirming that professors will suffer no consequences for failing students with dissenting opinions,” Krolczyk said via TikTok.

