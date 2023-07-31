A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The real victim of the Russiagate hoax wasn't me

Donald Trump: Scandal 'normalized the weaponization of law enforcement'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2023 at 6:50pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEWSWEEK) -- The report by Special Counsel John Durham makes clear beyond a shred of doubt that the Russia Hoax was the most atrocious weaponization of our government in American history. It was a crime like no other.

Seven years ago, I ran for office taking on all the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests in our nation's capital. My agenda was an existential threat to a Washington establishment that got rich and powerful bleeding America dry.

I vowed to stop mass illegal immigration, terminate globalist trade deals, end the sellout of our country to Communist China, stand up to the permanent bureaucracy and the corporate media, and break the neocon addiction to endless foreign wars.

In response, an unelected cabal in the senior ranks of our government, in concert with their chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, and their allies in the media, launched the de-facto coup attempt known as the Russia Hoax.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The real victim of the Russiagate hoax wasn't me
Will Jack Smith seek pretrial detention for Trump in Jan. 6 case?
New U.S. nuclear reactor goes online after mind-boggling delays and bloating costs
'Motherf***ers': Hunter Biden told Devon Archer they'd get 'last laugh' after conviction tossed
S&P 500, Nasdaq notch modest gains, rise for 5th straight month
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×