Is recording people's voices without their permission legal? Court rules

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has found that Oregon's law against recording someone's voice – without explicit permission – is unconstitutional.

The verdict of the case was announced by James O'Keefe of O'Keefe Media Group. The case had been brought by O'Keefe and Project Veritas while O'Keefe still was with that organization.

According to report at the Post Millennial, the appeals court decision said the state law violates the First Amendment.

The case, in Portland, Oregon, was launched about three years ago.

"The ruling concerns Oregon Revised Statute 165.540, which states that a person may not 'Obtain or attempt to obtain the whole or any part of a conversation by means of any device' in any case where involved parties are not 'specifically informed' that the conversation is being recorded," the report said.

Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote in the opinion that, "Oregon does not have a compelling interest in protecting individuals' conversational privacy from other individuals’ protected speech in places open to the public, even if that protected speech consists of creating audio or visual recordings of other people."

The report explained the ruling said Oregon's agenda effectively was a "content-based restriction that violates the First Amendment right to free speech."

"I knew this law was unconstitutional when my masterful free speech attorneys Barr, Klein and I entered the Marc O. Hatfield courthouse in 2020 with heavy security under threat of violence. Journalism is alive and well in the state of Oregon, expect to see more of OMG in the beaver state," O'Keefe said in an interview with the Post Millennial.

