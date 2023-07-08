Reparations committee member says straight white men are serial killers

(HEADLINE USA) – A black San Francisco reparations advisory committee member exposed her hatred toward straight white men by saying that they are “serial killers” and “the ones who are shooting up schools.”

Additionally, Nikcole Cunningham, a panelist on the 15-member San Francisco reparations committee, said that straight white men are a “danger to society,” the Telegraph reported.

Even though they are “privileged,” straight white men have “a lot of s*** wrong” because they are “abusive” and “serial killers,” Cunningham said.

