A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Reparations committee member says straight white men are serial killers

'They are a danger to society'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2023 at 4:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash)

(Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash)

(HEADLINE USA) – A black San Francisco reparations advisory committee member exposed her hatred toward straight white men by saying that they are “serial killers” and “the ones who are shooting up schools.”

Additionally, Nikcole Cunningham, a panelist on the 15-member San Francisco reparations committee, said that straight white men are a “danger to society,” the Telegraph reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Even though they are “privileged,” straight white men have “a lot of s*** wrong” because they are “abusive” and “serial killers,” Cunningham said.

TRENDING: An insidious attack on our nation's youth

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







12 times the Biden White House colluded with Big Tech to throttle free speech
Trump says he'll bring back 'travel ban' from Muslim nations to avoid 'same fate' as France
Reparations committee member says straight white men are serial killers
Now campaign for reparations claims they're not 'race-based'
One-third of blue city's residents consider fleeing amid crime, homelessness crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×