Report: Biden clan assembled network of 20 shell companies to take payments

Investigators in the U.S. House looking into suspicious business dealings by the Biden family with foreign interests – there are allegations already than tens of millions of dollars in payments have been involved – say many payments came to the family from a wide range of foreigners.

And now Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chief of the House Oversight Committee, alleges the Biden family established a network of more than 20 shell companies "to launder millions of dollars paid by foreign entities," a report at PJMedia explains.

From the records @GOPoversight obtained, we know the Bidens set up over 20 shell companies, engaged in complicated financial transactions, & made an effort to hide the payments. Whistleblowers confirmed these findings. Americans will hear from them this week. @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/Ehkt1tK7ri — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 16, 2023

Comer explained on social media that House investigators reviewed at least some of the estimated 150 Suspicious Activity Reports filed by banking institutions with the Treasury Department about Biden family dealings.

"From these records, it was discovered that the Biden family had formed these entities to accept, forward, and collect payments," the report said.

"We found all these shell companies that make absolutely no sense," Comer explained during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. "I don’t believe they have paid a penny of revenue, a penny of taxes on most of this… millions of dollars they received from our adversaries around the world."

Comer said a lot of investigating still needs to be done. "But then the question is, what did they do to receive this money? How did they list that on their taxes? Is it a service they provided? As a capital investment? We don’t know."

Comer already has revealed that onetime Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer will be providing a deposition that could outline the next steps for the investigation.

Comer also told Bartiromo the committee has identified "specific policy decisions that Joe Biden made as a reason to get paid."

He cited Joe Biden's cancellation of the Trump-era China Initiative that was designed to thwart Chinese intelligence gathering in the United States.

Comer noted Biden had the "president of the University of Pennsylvania advocate for that policy change, and the University of Pennsylvania, in turn, got tens of millions of dollars in anonymous Chinese donations," the report said.

"So I think that we’re now at the phase of the investigation where we’ve accumulated enough bank records to where we can ask these IRS employees specific subsequent questions and now bring the people in for depositions and say, ‘What triggered this wire transfer from China?’ ‘What triggered this wire transfer from Romania?’ and ‘Why did you launder it through all these shell companies?’ ‘Why didn’t they just send it directly to the Bidens?'” Comer said.

A report at Breitbart noted that the committee already has revealed the Biden family took in more than $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China, "in return for what appears to be influence peddling."

The report explained, "For instance, SARs obtained by the committee revealed a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC China Energy Co. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified 'Biden' — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer."

Archer, who is set to testify, got into trouble in 2022 "for defrauding a Native American tribal entity. The court ordered him to pay a $43,954,416.75 judgment to the victims," Breitbart reported.

"Prior to his arrest, Archer served in 2014 with Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine-based energy company, whose executive, Mykola Zlochevsky, allegedly bribed Hunter and Joe Biden with $5 million each."

