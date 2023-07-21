Report: FBI confirmed some of the details in Biden case

A separate source, sought out by the Daily Mail, has revealed that the FBI has verified some of the details in the "Confidential Human Source's" claims about Biden family corruption.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week released a copy, partly redacted, of the CHS allegations that include Joe and Hunter Biden taking $5 million bribes to get rid of a corruption investigation in Ukraine.

The U.S. House, in fact, is investigating those claims among others, including that the Biden family took in up to $25 million from overseas interests and Joe Biden made changes in U.S. policy as a result.

The Mail said its source confirmed, "The FBI corroborated parts of a trusted informant's story that a Ukrainian oligarch bribed Joe Biden and his son Hunter with $10 million."

The information from the CHS, who apparently met personally with some of the players involved, was contained in an FBI writeup of an interview with him.

That CHS claimed Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, reported on his plan to bribe the Bidens.

The information actually has been available to the federal government since 2020, when it was unearthed by the FBI office in Pittsburgh. But it had not been acted on, or pursued.

It comes from a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden that began with the IRS and FBI in 2018. In 2020 then-Attorney General Bill Barr told Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to look into tax and money laundering, and the Pittsburgh office, headed by Scott Brady, to review claims about the Bidens' international business dealings.

The Daily Mail source said found in FBI records, during Brady's review, was a 2017 interview with a "West Coast-based agent of a confidential source that mentioned Hunter and the allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm he worked for, Burisma."

The source said, "This was a CHS [confidential human source] that had a long relationship with the FBI, had given information that was used in multiple other investigations unrelated to Burisma or the Bidens."

Another interview followed, with results the Daily Mail said were "shocking."

"We got that report back and we were like, holy smokes, this is something," the source said.

The resulting report, an FBI form FD-1023, confirms "claims from the trusted FBI informant that Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky told them about payments of $5 million each to Hunter and Joe Biden to help kill a Ukrainian criminal investigation into him and get favorable treatment for his company."

The Mail's source said, "There were multiple meetings alleged overseas. Some of the CHS's claims were corroborated against the CHS travel records, and contemporary knowledge from the handler about him attending meetings with Zlochevsky and other people present."

The report said public records match some of the claims made by the CHS, "including that Zlochevsky was aiming to buy a U.S. subsidiary to improve his American business prospects."

Oddly, the report states, the details were given to Weiss's team but it apparently did not go further.

"The law enforcement source told DailyMail.com they believe Weiss's prosecution team was reluctant to pursue the leads investigators generated because of the political sensitivity of potentially embroiling then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in a criminal probe," the report said.

"They were scared of their own shadows. They were so worried about what they were doing and the sensitivity of it. This was an election year and there were a lot of eyes on it," the report said.



