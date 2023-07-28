Report: Hunter Biden could face claims he acted as unregistered foreign agent

Now that a special deal prepared for Hunter Biden that would have eliminated a list of potential felony charges regarding tax and gun violations has blown up, the question is about what comes next.

A federal judge refused to accept the plea deal that would have let Biden off of any future prosecutions, even from issues not yet investigated, this week.

Ordinarily, that would mean that the original charges would be set for trial, but observers are confident that there will be another deal proposed on the tax and gun charges.

But what about those OTHER counts?

A report from the Washington Examiner suggests that he could face a complaint regarding the federal Foreign Agents Registration Act, as he "lobbied U.S. officials, alongside many others who did not register under FARA, for work that, emails show, clearly involved advocacy that would trigger the FARA requirements."

That work involved advocacy for Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that was paying Biden tens of thousands of dollars per month to be on its board.

Others that did similar lobbying eventually, after the fact, registered as foreign agents after they were prodded by the Justice Department.

That company, Blue Star Strategies, was under investigation by the DOJ at the time.

It never was explained, however, why they were allowed to register after the fact, and not face penalties for their failure to do so when required.

"Sally Painter and Karen Tramontano, the Blue Star Strategies consultants whose emails reflect a close working relationship with Hunter Biden on Burisma, registered as foreign lobbyists representing Burisma’s chief, Mykola Zlochevsky, in 2022. Zlochevsky was under criminal investigation in Ukraine," the Examiner reported.

Tramontano and Painter admitted helping set up meetings between Zlochevsky’s attorney and State Department officials, according to FARA documents. Those meetings occurred in 2016, while Joe Biden was vice president.

Blue Star, Hunter Biden and others worked extensively to promote Burisma "across many fronts," the report said.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley even cited the Blue Star work, explaining that the Justice Department slow-walked a search warrant for Blue Star Strategies’s emails in 2020.

Shapley said a federal prosecutor in the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office even said any such search likely would not be allowed.

The report noted any FARA charges would be in addition to "the more serious allegations of money laundering and bribery that witnesses have raised" against the Bidens.

